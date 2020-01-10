Complete timeline of Kochi flat demolition row

Kochi city in Kerala is all set up to witness the implosion of five high-rises using explosives on Saturday and Sunday. A trial run of the safety parameters of the demolition was done on Friday. Explosives expert S B Sarwate, who evaluated the preparation also expressed satisfaction.

While 19-storey Holy Faith will be demolished at 11 am on Saturday, 17 storey twin-towers of Alfa Serene would be razed at 11.05 am. Jain's Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram, both having 17 storeys, will be razed at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively on Sunday.

Nonetheless, a lot had happened before the final decision was taken.

The Contention

SC appointed committee found that that area was under CRZ III while sanctions were given in 2006. Hence no construction allowed within 200 metres from the coastal line at that time.

Builders maintained that the area comes under CRZ now as the region was upgraded as panchayat in 2010. Hence, the buildings are now not violating norms as the distance restriction is only 50 metres.

Below is a timeline of the Kochi flat demolition controversy:

2006: The high-rises were permitted when the Maradu area in Kochi was a panchayat. But the areas later became a municipality.

2007: Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority raises an objection for not obtaining sanction. Builders obtained stay and constructed the high-rises.

2016: Kerala High Court quashed a show-cause notice issued by Maradu panchayat.

2019, May 8: SC orders demolition of the high-rises for CRZ norms violation within one month.

2019, July 10: SC rejects review petition.

2019, Sept 6: SC orders demolition before September 20 and warns of action against Kerala chief secretary.

2019. Nov 12: Kerala government decides to demolish the flats on 2020 Jan 11 and 12.