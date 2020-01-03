Concerned over citizenship, Kerala teacher ends life

A retired school teacher in north Kerala allegedly committed suicide owing to concerns over citizenship as he lost his vital documents.

Mohammed Ali, 67, a native of Narikunni, about 20 kilometres from Kozhikode city, was found dead in a well near his house on Friday morning.

A suicide note recovered by the police stated that his SSLC book and other vital documents of his wife and father were accidentally lost as he sold it along with scrap items by mistake and he himself was responsible for it. He also expressed concerns that his family members may also land in trouble owing to the loss of documents.

Mohammed Ali's brother Abdul Nazar said that Mohammed Ali had shared concerns among family members and some of his friends over citizenship after CAA as documents like his SSLC book were lost.

The local police registered a case and started investigation. The deceased had retired from service as a lower primary school headmaster.