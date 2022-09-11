Concerns addressed, still time to decide on contesting Congress presidential poll, says Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that his concerns regarding the Congress voters' list was over as the party leadership gave a written reply.

He said that the only concern was that those contesting the elections should necessarily know who all are the voters. That was addressed by the party.

Talking to a section of media in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday during the reception to Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to Kerala, Tharoor said that there was still time to decide who all would be contesting as the notifications would be coming only by September 22.

Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala

Tharoor, who is a probable contestant to the party president post, added that internal elections in the party would only help the party to become stronger. The ongoing public discussions over the party elections shows the interest of the people towards the party, he said.

"Whoever wins the elections held through a democratic process would eventually emerge as a strong leader of the party. Election will only help the party to become stronger. Hence in my opinion it is good that there are many contestants," said the third time MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra would benefit the party and the nation by spreading a message of unity.