Concerns over attack on Kerala churches raised by church heads before PM Modi

Concerns over attacks towards Christian churches in various parts of the country were taken up by some church heads during deliberation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi on Monday.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Cardinal George Alencherry said that the Prime Minister had said that the protection of all communities in the country would be ensured.

Alencherry, who was also among the eight church heads who took part in the meeting with Modi, said that the discussions were fruitful.

A demand for reservation for Dalit Christians was also raised by the church heads during the meeting. The fall in the price of commodities like rubber was also raised. They also stressed the need for frequent deliberations.

Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorious of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox church, who also attended the meeting, said that Modi responded positively to the plea that there should not be any discrimination towards non-BJP ruling states.

Malankara Orthodox church supreme head Catholicos Baselious Marthoma Mathews III, major archbishop -catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic church Baselios Cleemis and Archbishop Joseph Joseph Joy Kalathiparambil of Latin Catholic church were among those who attended the meeting.

Modi's meeting with church heads assumed significance at the saffron party has been making attempts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks.