Conduct inspection of Mega Aqua Food Park: NGT to AP

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to conduct joint inspection of Godavari Aqua Mega Food Park in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh over the complaints of alleged foul odour emanating from the industry.

Tribunal also directed them to verify whether the industry is implementing the conditions of permission or violating the permission granted by APPCB.

Tribunal stated that if illegality found in the inspection, appropriate action might be taken on the industry. Tribunal gave time to AP government, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), and National Coastal Regulatory Board to file their response on the pipeline laid from Mega Food Park to discharge wastewater into the sea. Case is posted for further hearing on September 23.

Opposition up in arms

However, the entire opposition, YSRCP, Congress and left parties opposed setting up of an aqua plant amidst lush green farms of the West Godavari district fearing groundwater pollution. YS Jaganmohan Reddy as leader of the opposition visited the villages several times and assured the farmers of his support to their agitation.

The villagers were against the park because they believe that the Gontheru canal which is a lifeline for farmers and fishermen across 9 blocks used for cultivation will be polluted as the affluent were left out to sea through the canal. The local farmers pointed out that drinking water to more than 2 lakh people in Bhimavaram and Narsapuram blocks has been affected because of the mega aqua park.