Confusion over CPI(M) candidate in Kerala bypoll

While CPI(M) leadership in Kerala claimed that the party was yet to finalise its candidate for the upcoming bypoll, graffities and congratulatory messages supporting a local party leader began appearing in parts of the district.

Kerala Congress had on Tuesday named Uma Thomas, the wife of the deceased MLA P T Thomas, for the May 31 bye-election for the Thrikkakkara seat (Ernakulam district).

On Wednesday, CPI(M) district leadership met to decide the candidate. Reportedly, local leader K S Arunkumar was selected and party workers began writing graffities for him, while others wished him success over social media.

However, CPI(M) senior leader E P Jayarajan stated that the party was yet to make any decision.

There were reports that the CPI(M) may consider dissident Congress leader K V Thomas, or his daughter, as a party candidate.

The Congress camp, on the other hand, was trying to ensure that Thomas did not take a stand against the Congress candidate. Thomas had earlier stated that in elections, politics matters and not personal relations or emotions.

Party candidate Uma Thomas is likely to call on K V Thomas soon to seek his support. She was confident that Thomas would not take a stand against her.