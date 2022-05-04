Confusion over CPI(M) candidate in Kerala bypoll

Confusion over CPI(M) candidate in Kerala bypoll

There were reports that the CPI(M) may consider dissident Congress leader K V Thomas, or his daughter, as a party candidate

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 04 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 20:52 ist
Credit: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi

While CPI(M) leadership in Kerala claimed that the party was yet to finalise its candidate for the upcoming bypoll, graffities and congratulatory messages supporting a local party leader began appearing in parts of the district.

Kerala Congress had on Tuesday named Uma Thomas, the wife of the deceased MLA P T Thomas, for the May 31 bye-election for the Thrikkakkara seat (Ernakulam district).

On Wednesday, CPI(M) district leadership met to decide the candidate. Reportedly, local leader K S Arunkumar was selected and party workers began writing graffities for him, while others wished him success over social media.

Read | Date for crucial bypolls in Kerala's Thrikkakara announced

However, CPI(M) senior leader E P Jayarajan stated that the party was yet to make any decision.

There were reports that the CPI(M) may consider dissident Congress leader K V Thomas, or his daughter, as a party candidate.

The Congress camp, on the other hand, was trying to ensure that Thomas did not take a stand against the Congress candidate. Thomas had earlier stated that in elections, politics matters and not personal relations or emotions.

Party candidate Uma Thomas is likely to call on K V Thomas soon to seek his support. She was confident that Thomas would not take a stand against her.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
CPI(M)
Bypolls
Congress
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 