Cong alleges corruption in Kerala govt-Adani Group power deal

The Opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala raised fresh allegations of corruption by the state government in a power purchase deal between the Kerala government and the Adani Group.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the 25-year deal that the Kerala State Electricity Board has entered into with the Adani Renewable Energy Park through Solar Energy Corporation of India in 2019 for buying power for Rs. 8,850 crore under the Renewable Purchase Obligation that mandates minimum purchase or production of renewable power.

While solar and wind power were available at Re. 1 to Rs. 2 per unit, the deal with the Adani group was to buy power for Rs. 2.82. The Adani Group would get Rs. 1,000 crore undue profit from it, he alleged at a press conference on Friday.

Other Congress leaders, including Kerala PCC President Mullappally Ramachandran, also joined the issue by alleging a secret deal between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Adani group. Vijayan, however, alleged that the Congress was making futile efforts to tarnish the LDF government’s image by raising baseless allegations.

KSEB top officials told a section of the media that the KSEB signed the deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India only after following the norms and the prices were finalised through tendering.