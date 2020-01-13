Cong committee to start 'Go back Amit Shah' campaign

Dharwad City District Congress Committee and Dharwad Rural District Congress Committee have decided to stage 'Go back Amit Shah' protest and to show black flag, when BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Hubballi to address a pro-CAA rally on January 18.

"We will start 'Don't come Amit Shah' campaign from Tuesday itself. Details of the protest to be staged on January 18 will be finalised in a couple of days," said Dharwad District Rural Congress Committee president Anilkumar Patil.

"The Union Government has not yet notified Mahadayi Tribunal's verdict in the Central Gazette. Funds provided by the Centre for flood relief work in the State are insufficient. The Centre is also trying to divide people through CAA and NRC, and is trying to divert the attention of people from its failures", he charged.

"For these reasons, we oppose the visit of Amit Shah to Hubballi", Patil added.