Congress alleges bias in police case against MLAs; Kerala Assembly disrupted

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala has alleged bias in the police cases registered in connection with the commotion in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Assembly was disrupted on Friday over this issue with the proceedings lasting for just nine minutes.

The police on Thursday registered a case against 12 Opposition MLAs on the basis of a complaint by a woman security staff who was injured in the commotion in front of the Speaker's office on Wednesday.

Seven MLAs, including two women, were named in the FIR and five MLAs who could be identified were also arraigned in the case. Charges invoked against them were rioting, causing grievous hurt, unlawful assembly and using obscene words.

Charges for causing hurt were only invoked in a case registered against two CPM MLAs on the basis of the complaint of Congress MLA Saneeshkumar Joseph, who fainted during the commotion.

Moreover, the police did not register a case on the basis of a complaint given by Opposition MLA K K Rema who suffered injuries in the incident.

As the proceedings of the day began, Opposition leader V D Satheesan raised the alleged bias in police action. But the Speaker did not entertain it and proceeded with the question-hour. With the Opposition MLAs trooping to the well of the House, shouting slogans and raising banners, Speaker A N Shamseer rushed through the proceedings and adjourned the House for the day.

Satheesan alleged it was owing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's defiant attitude that the Opposition's right to take up issues in the House was being denied.

He flayed that non-bailable sections were invoked against Opposition MLAs in connection with the commotion while only non-bailable sections were charged against the ruling MLAs in connection with the same incident.

Meanwhile, police sources said that a special team would be formed to investigate the cases. The cases were initiated as per the crime reported from the hospitals where the MLAs and security staff took treatment on Wednesday.