Congress announces 'lights off Kerala' protest against hike in power charges

The Congress in Kerala on Friday decided to stage a dharna on June 17, protesting against exorbitant electricity bills, by switching off lights for three minutes.

Called 'Lights off Kerala', the protest will be held on June 17 and the leader of Opposition in the State assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, urged the people of the state to join the movement at 9 PM.

"People have lost their jobs, their income. They are facing immense difficulties. The spike in the electricity bills came as a shock to the people. We demand withdrawing the increased bills," Chennithala said in a press meet.

Chennithala claimed people have been complaining about the spike in electricity bills during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

"The state government is fleecing the people of the state during the COVID-19 crisis.

This is like an unannounced tariff hike," Chennithala said, adding that the delayed meter reading due to the lockdown shifted many people to the next higher power tariff slab.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had, however, earlier informed that the latest bill generated was for two-and-a-half months instead of the usual two months.

The board said it was resolving the complaints regarding the bills.

The Electricity Board was not given permission to record the meter-readings from March 24, when the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 was declared, till April 20, when it was partially lifted.

Chennithala said the delay in recording the reading was not due to the fault of the consumers and the people need not carry the burden.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel charges and claimed the union government refuses to lower the fuel price even when the crude oil rates are low in the international market.