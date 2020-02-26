Congress behind violence in Delhi: Nalinkumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP president, Nalinkumar Kateel alleged that Congress party is behind the conspiracy that unleashed violence in north east New Delhi when United States of America President Donald Trump had visited the national capital. While attention of the world was towards New Delhi during the visit of Trump, Congress wanted to portray negative image that the Indian capital was not safe, he alleged.

Speaking at the handing over of charge to BJP Rural District president and city president here on Wednesday, Kateel said, "For the past three months peaceful protests were being staged against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in New Delhi. Sudden eruption of violence and miscreants getting access to pistols shows nature and mastermind of Congress of creating trouble when not in power."

"Congress by campaigning against CAA has been betraying the country and wants to create anarchy. Mahatma Gandhi after partition of the country wanted CAA to be implemented to protect persecuted minorities from Pakistan coming to India and same line was toed by Indira Gandhi after creation of Bangladesh in the year 1971. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh too had raised the issue in the year 2003. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has realised their demands and Congress has been opposing CAA," Kateel stated.

He further alleged that Congress has become 'bankrupt intellectually' and has been compromising on nationalistic issues. "It being more concerned in dynastic politics has been losing its base in the rural areas too. Congress party has been weakened to such an extent that its candidates cannot even win Gram Panchayat election nor can it become opposition party in the Lok Sabha".

Kateel said, Congress has resorted to vote bank politics and anti-national slogans are heard on its stage and its leaders too are supporting such acts.

He said, KPCC president, working president and leader of opposition in the legislative assembly have tendered resignations six months ago, but Congress is yet to appoint new faces to replace them which shows how weak the party has become now.

Regarding statement by Congress leader Siddaramaiah that Kateel does not have political knowledge, he said, “I do not have political knowledge, but if the Congress leader has, he should name D K Shivakumar as KPCC president. If Shivakumar becomes KPCC president, the former chief minister will quit the party and if Dr G Parameshwar is made KPCC president, Shivakumar will walk out of the party. Congress state unit will shatter after announcement of KPCC president.”