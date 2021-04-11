Congress candidate dies due to Covid-19 infection in Tamil Nadu

P S W Madhavarao, the Congress candidate from Srivilliputhur (reserved) constituency in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, passed away on Sunday morning due to Covid-19 complications.

Madhavarao, who was admitted to a corporate hospital in Madurai on March 20, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday evening after his condition deteriorated. He passed away on Sunday morning, a source in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) said.

63-year-old Madhavarao had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and hence, could not campaign in his constituency. His daughter Dhivya Rao took up the task of campaigning for her father in the just-concluded elections to Tamil Nadu assembly.

A businessman and a legal consultant, Madhavarao, who hails from a village near Virudhunagar, contested the Assembly elections for the first time. He had held several posts in the Congress, including heading the District Congress Committee.

Congress leaders and DMK President M K Stalin condoled Madhavarao's death and appealed to politicians to be very cautious and get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said Sriviliputhur will face by-elections if Madhavarao wins the polls.