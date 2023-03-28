Congress, CPM vying to claim legacy of Kerala's renaissance movement

The ruling CPM and the Opposition Congress in Kerala is reportedly vying with each other to claim legacy over Vaikom Satyagraha, one of the major renaissance movements of Kerala against discrimination towards the OBC and backward communities that was attended even by Mahatma Gandhi.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the year-long centenary celebrations being organised by the party on March 30, the CPM government has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to inaugurate the year long centenary celebrations being organised by the Kerala government from April 1.

Even as the BJP is carrying out OBC outreach programmes at the national level, the saffron party is yet to announce any major event to commemorate the centenary of the major renaissance movement.

The non-violent movement was initiated by Congress leaders and social reformers on March 30, 1924 against the prohibition imposed on other backward communities like the prominent Hindu-Ezhavas and others in using the roads around the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple which is situated in the present Kottayam district.

The stir that lasted till November 23, 1925, witnessed the participation of leaders from the upper castes and social reformers.

The Congress seems to be giving much hype to the centenary celebrations especially since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPM government in Kerala has been trying to project renaissance activities, especially after the Sabarimala women's entry row.

It will be Kharge's maiden visit to Kerala after taking over as Congress president. With hardly one year left for the next Lok Sabha elections, the inauguration of the year long centenary celebrations could even mark the kick-off of Congress's electioneering.

Senior journalist Jacob George said that the CPM can also claim legacy over the Vaikom Satyagraha as many Congress leaders who took part in the movement had later become Communist leaders.

He also said that the stand to be taken by the BJP on the centenary celebration of the renaissance movement would be interesting.