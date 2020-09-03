Congress demands probe against Kerala CPM leader's son

The Congress in Kerala has demanded a probe into the nexus of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri with the drug peddling racket held by NCB in Bengaluru.

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a probe into the nexus of Bineesh Kodiyeri. The case involved many very influential persons and hence a probe had to be initiated swiftly, he said.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that Bineesh was benami of Anoop Mohammed who was held by NCB in Bengaluru. Bineesh was having close nexus with gold smuggling and drug peddling rackets, he alleged.

Muslim Youth League alleged that Bineesh did not lent money to Anoop, but invested in the drug peddling. Bineesh was running a financial institution in Bengaluru from 2015, alleged Youth League state secretary P K Firoz.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the agencies concerned were taking appropriate actions and the person who faced the allegation already clarified it. Hence there was no need for any fresh probe by state.

Bineesh, who is also and actor, had already admitted that he was having a close association with Anoop and he lent him around Rs 6 lakh.