Congress-DMK alliance in Puducherry at breakpoint?

The Congress-led alliance in Puducherry was on the rocks on Monday with DMK, the second major constituent, unilaterally announcing that it wants to contest all 30 seats in upcoming assembly elections in the tiny Union Territory.

DMK MP from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu, S Jagathrakshakan, made the announcement at a meeting of Puducherry DMK office-bearers, even as the UT's assembly convened for the first time in 2021 amid a boycott by members from Opposition and the DMK. The assembly also passed resolutions rejecting three farm laws being opposed by farmers.

With the announcement by Jagathrakshakan, who even turned emotional at one point during his address on Monday saying he would die by suicide on the same stage if the DMK does not win all 30 seats, the rift between DMK and Congress in Puducherry is official.

DMK's decision also raises questions whether it will have any impact on the party's alliance with Congress in Tamil Nadu, though leaders of both parties said their bonding was strong.

In the current assembly, Congress has 15 members, DMK (2), All India NR Congress(8), AIADMK (4), and Independent (1). Congress and DMK contested the 2016 assembly elections together but the DMK has been boycotting meetings and protests called by the senior partner for the past few months.

“Our aim is to win all the 30 seats at stake in Puducherry,” Jagathrakshakan told the meeting, as he launched an attack on the V Narayanasamy-led government in Puducherry. He sought to know what happened to the promise of generating 1 lakh jobs and demanded an answer from the Chief Minister on the state of the economy in the Union Territory.

DMK office-bearers, who spoke at the meeting, demanded that Jagathrakshakan be projected as the Chief Ministerial face of the party in Puducherry. Assembly elections for the Puducherry will be held along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam. The party also pulled off a show of strength by according a red-carpet welcome to the Arakkonam MP.

The announcement by DMK adds to the woes of Narayanasamy, who is involved in a running battle with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on who wields maximum power in administering the Union Territory. When sought for his reaction on the DMK's announcement, Narayanasamy refused to respond.

Sources in the DMK told DH that the Puducherry unit feels that the Congress government in the UT faces anti-incumbency and that the party should lead a separate alliance and fight the polls.

A senior Congress leader acknowledged that there were problems in the alliance in Puducherry, saying efforts were being taken to defuse the situation. “We are aware of the problems. We will talk to DMK leaders and see what needs to be done,” he said.