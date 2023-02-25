Congress empty, KCR working to build coalition to take on BJP: Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday said her father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working to put together a strong front of regional parties to take on the BJP.

Her party has good relations with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, she said, speaking to reporters here.

"There is only one front, BJP, in the country. The Congress is empty. There is no front or tent (of opposition). We have good relations with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. KCR (Rao) is working to build a strong alternative of regional parties and that will be the alternative front," the Telangana legislator said.

Maharashtra and Telangana have a close bond as the two states share a border of more than 1,000 km and Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) is inspired by KCR's leadership, she said.

"Our agenda is people-oriented development. We are looking for a progressive partner like Maharashtra. The state's icons are inspirational. We work for time-bound development,'' she said.