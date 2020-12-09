Congress evokes Sabarimala issue in poll-bound Kerala

Senior Congress leader and United Democratic Front convenor M M Hassan on Wednesday said that if the front is voted to power in Kerala, a fresh law protecting faith and sentiments of Sabarimala devotees would be introduced.

The Assembly election in Kerala is hardly five months away. One major reason behind the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front suffering a major debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was the stand it took in favour of implementing SC order allowing women of all age group enter the hill shrine. Hence, the present announcement of the Congress leader assumes political significance.

Hassan even challenged the LDF to bring in a law to protect faith of Sabarimala devotees. He said that the Left Front has no moral right to speak about communal harmony anymore.

The Congress leader's announcement also comes close on the heels of the state police withdrawing a mention in the guidelines for virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan that women below the age of 50 won't be allowed to enter the temple during the ongoing pilgrimage. The guidelines initially mentioned that women below the age of 50 were not allowed to visit the temple.

After the Supreme Court constitution bench had referred the review petitions on the order allowing women of all ages to the hill shrine to a large bench in 2019 November, the Kerala government had decided not to implement the order allowing women of all ages to the hill shrine until a final decision on the review petitions was announced.