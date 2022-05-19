Congress holds protests across TN against Perarivalan's release

Covering their mouth with a white cloth and shouting slogans seeking justice for Rajiv Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress cadres on Thursday held protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to release A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination of the late Prime Minister.

The cadres also held placards that read, “we oppose violence; killing someone is not the solution for difference of opinion”, during the hour-long protest held at “important locations” in the state. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K S Alagiri led the protest in Cuddalore, while party’s floor leader in the Assembly K Selvaperunthagai participated in the demonstration outside Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur, where he was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber on May 21, 1991.

Alagiri reiterated that the Supreme Court has not pronounced Perarivalan “innocent” but has only released him by citing “legalities.” “All the convicts are murderers,” he said and punched holes in the argument that they deserve to be released since they have spent over 30 years in jail.

“There are several Tamils who are languishing in jails in Tamil Nadu for the past 25 to 30 years and why there is no campaign to release them. Are they not Tamils? Why is it that only seven people are being projected as Tamils?” he asked.

TNCC, despite its alliance with DMK, has been opposed to the release of the seven convicts, even as Rajiv Gandhi’s family, including Rahul Gandhi, have said they would respect the court order.

“It (Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination) has two aspects. While one was personal which we have dealt with, the other was the legal course, which has to take its (own) course. Whatever course the legal issue takes, we are happy with it. We are quite forgiving people, we do not have animosity or hatred towards anybody, and it is for the courts to decide (on their release),” Rahul had said in 2019.

The issue of seven convicts is a highly emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with almost all political parties – barring Congress and BJP – endorsing the decision to release them from jail. The AIADMK government had in 2018 passed the resolution and sent it to the Governor, who told the Supreme Court after two years that he cannot take a call on it.