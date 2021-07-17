Congress in Kerala caught in embarrassment over minority scholarship issue

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala was caught up in an embarrassment with opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress and its key coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) taking contradictory stands over the Left Front government's fresh formula for scholarships to students of minority communities.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government recently decided to restructure the ratio of scholarship to benefit students of minority communities.

The High Court had earlier scrapped a decision of the government to allow the scholarship on an 80:20 ratio for Muslim and Christian communities. A higher proportion to the Muslim community was given considering the backwardness of the community in education. The state government then decided to restructure the ratio based on the 2011 census — 18.38 per cent Christian community and 26.56 per cent for the Muslim community. The state government had maintained that the new ratio would be implemented without affecting the existing benefits for Muslims.

Satheesan initially maintained that the Muslim community would not lose its share with the new ratio. He then had to align his stand as the IUML claimed that the Muslims stood to lose with the new structure.

Chief Minister Vijayan alleged that certain sections were trying to trigger communal sentiments over the issue. He said discrimination would be addressed by following the ratio based on the census. Vijayan said this is why the opposition leader had welcomed it initially but had to alter his stand due to pressure from other sections.

One apprehension being raised over the formula was that at present, only the backward classes among the Christian communities were entitled to the scholarship. However, by following the census ratio, upper caste Christians may also get benefits, which may affect the current proportions.

With the Chief Minister evading a direct reply to this apprehension, the issue is likely to come up for more discussion in the coming days. With two influential minority communities on two sides of the issue, the Congress and the CPM would be handling it with utmost care.