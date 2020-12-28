Congress in Kerala heads for revamp in view of poor show in civic polls

In view of the poor performance of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the just concluded local body polls in Kerala, a shake-up in the party from top to bottom seems to be on the cards.

Many Congress leaders, as well as leaders of prominent coalition partners, have openly raised the demand for bringing former Chief Minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy to the forefront to face the Assembly polls that are hardly five months away considering his mass connect.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar who had been listening to the woes of party leaders, as well as that of coalition parties, over the last two days in, Thiruvananthapuram said that the local body election results were an alert to the party and steps would be taken to strengthen the party from grassroot levels.

Party high command would take the final decision after considering suggestions given by the party leaders and coalition party leaders on strengthening the party. He also urged party leaders to keep off from public criticisms against the leadership.

It was learnt that most of the coalition partners including the Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress, and RSP, suggested that Oommen Chandy should be brought to the forefront to face the Assembly elections. Hence a committee with Chandy as chairman might be constituted to face the Assembly elections.

However, elevating Chandy to the forefront may not go down well with Ramesh Chennithala, who is currently the leader of the opposition. Hence the chances of groupism in the party aggravating further with the elevation of Chandy could not be ruled out.