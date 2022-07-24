Congress in Kerala to woo 'disgruntled' parties in ruling left-front

The two-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Kerala has decided to make efforts to widen the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) by wooing 'disgruntled' parties from the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said in the valedictory address that the UDF would welcome those parties coming out of the ruling LDF.

"Many parties in the LDF were facing an identity crisis and were unable to tolerate the extreme right-wing policies being pursued by the CPI(M). Such disgruntled parties that come out of the LDF would be welcomed by the UDF," Sudhakaran said.

He also alleged that despite facing serious allegations, Pinarayi Vijayan was managing to continue as Chief Minister with BJP's support.

Sources said that a demand to bring back the Kerala Congress (M), which has considerable influence among the Christian vote banks, came up at the Chintan Shivir. The KC(M) left the UDF in 2020 and joined the LDF. This had affected the UDF's Christian vote banks in the last Assembly elections.

The Chintan Shivir held in Kozhikode also decided to complete the ongoing reorganisation of the party down to the grassroots levels at the earliest and make the party ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as per the Mission 2024 action plan.