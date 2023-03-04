Congress in Kerala using 'use & throw' approach: Party MP

Cong in Kerala using 'use & throw' approach: Party MP

M K Raghavan, who represents the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat, made the critical remarks while speaking at a function in Kozhikode on Friday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 04 2023, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 11:03 ist
Congress Flag. Credit: Getty Images

A Congress MP from Kerala has said that the party was now following ‘use & throw’ approach.

M K Raghavan, who represents the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat, made the critical remarks while speaking at a function in Kozhikode on Friday. Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran was ostensibly sought a report from the district Congress committee president on the matter.

“The Congress party is now following use and throw approach towards the party workers. No one could express any difference in the party owing to fear of losing posts. There is no election of office-bearers,” Raghavan said.

Congress sources said that Raghavan is unlikely to get a seat in the next Lok Sabha polls and that could be the reason why he was taking open stands against the party. He was also among those backing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the party presidential polls.

Congress
Kerala
India News

