Congress infighting over groupism in spotlight as Rahul Gandhi visits Kerala

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coming down to Kerala on a three day visit to his constituency Wayanad, the infight in the Congress in Kerala over groupism is likely to come up for discussion.

According to Congress sources, many prominent leaders were trying to have one-on-one meetings with Rahul Gandhi to raise their grievances and concerns over the groupism in the party.

The present row is over selection of office bearers of district and state bodies of the party. Even as Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan had closed door meetings for hours, a consensus could not be arrived at owing to pressure from leaders for their loyalists.

Opposition leader Satheesan was also aggrieved over his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala as the latter is still acting like an opposition leader by making statements on Congress strategies in the Assembly and making visits to places of issues. Satheesan even made a veiled attack against Chennithala by stating that those who lost positions were trying to create problems in the party.

Rahul is scheduled to reach the state on Monday. His official programmes scheduled for the day were called off due to the death of Indian Union Muslim League state president Panakkad Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. He will return by Wednesday only.

The ongoing reorganisation in the party was stalled by the national leadership after some Congress MPs from the state complained that they were not being consulted. Kerala PCC president Sudhakaran was aggrieved over the move which was alleged to be made by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to include some of his loyalists to the party committees.

Recently there were reports that a section of party leaders had a group meeting at Satheesan's official residence and Sudhakaran foiled it by sending some of his representatives. Even as the leaders denied the reports, Satheesan maintained that though many party leaders used to turn up at his official residence for meetings he was not part of any groups.

The Congress leadership in Kerala was revamped after the back to back defeat of the party in the Assembly elections last year. Groupism in the party was considered to be a key reason for weakening the party and hence the mandate of the new leadership was to end groupism. But party leaders have openly stated that the groupism could not be curbed in the party.

