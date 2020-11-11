Congress leader carries bullets in handbag, creates flutter in airport

Cong leader carries bullets, creates flutter in airport

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 11 2020, 23:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S Jayakumar created a flutter at the airport here on Wednesday after live bullets were found in his handbag as he was about to board a flight to Coimbatore.

The bullets were detected when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel scanned his baggage this morning. He was immediately detained and later handed over to the Chennai airport police, airport sources said.

On being questioned by police, the Congress leader said the bullets belonged to him and his wife as they had licensed firearms.

Police said Jayakumar was let off in the evening after he produced documentary evidence pertaining to the licenses of the firearms that he and his wife possessed, besides an apology letter. Thereafter, he boarded a flight to Coimbatore. 

