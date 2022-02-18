Cong leader gets donkey to cut cake on KCR's birthday

Congress leader gets a donkey to cut cake on KCR's birthday, arrested

On the occasion of KCR's 69th birthday, the Congress party, especially its student and youth wings, held protests against the CM

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 18 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 22:55 ist
K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Telangana police has booked youth Congress activists and arrested Balmoor Venkat, state NSUI president, for harassing a donkey, “making it cut a cake” on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday.

On the occasion of KCR's 69th birthday on February 17, the Congress party, especially its student and youth wings, held protests against the CM for “making false promises of jobs and not issuing government employment notifications.”

This is even as the ruling TRS leaders, cadres went on with three-day grand celebrations, with some like the labour and employment minister Malla Reddy praying “for KCR to become the next Prime Minister of the country.”

On Thursday morning, Hyderabad police arrested Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, who had called for protests on the CM's birthday. Cake cutting with donkeys was planned as part of the programme. Revanth himself posted a picture of a chameleon on Twitter with birthday wishes.

The Balmoor organised cake cutting ceremony was held at the Satavahana University gate in Karimnagar, with a picture of KCR stuck on the donkey's face.

Balmoor, who was the Congress party's Huzurabad bye-election candidate, and his followers made the donkey eat the cake too.

“(This is) For ruining the lives of farmers, students and unemployed youth. For false promises, fake propaganda,” Balmoor posted the pictures on Twitter with hashtags #HappyBirthdayKCR #TelanganaDrohiDiwas.

Balmoor was arrested on Thursday night by the police following a complaint from a TRS leader in Jammikunta who alleged the act as insulting to the TRS leadership and causing enmity between the TRS and Congress activists.

Balmoor was booked under various IPC sections dealing with unlawful assembly, provocation with intent to cause a riot, intentional insult, and provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and the IT act.

Speaking to DH, Ramachandra Rao, Circle Inspector, Jammikunta said that Balmoor is also accused of stealing the donkey. “We are verifying the facts.”

Balmoor was let out on bail on Friday.

Condemning the arrests, Congress leaders accused KCR of running an autocratic rule.

“KCR is afraid of even his own shadow. Second day in the row Police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday. Unemployed youth are giving up lives. Is this time to celebrate?!,” Revanth questioned on Twitter with #TelanganaUnemployementDay #ByeByeKCR.

