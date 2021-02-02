Congress leader in Kerala may face action for Ram Temple fundraiser

A Congress leader in Kerala is likely to face action from the party for having inaugurated a fundraiser drive for Ram temple.

Vice-President of the Alappuzha district Congress committee Raghunatha Pillai participated in the fundraiser. He inaugurated the fundraiser by handing over the first donation.

With the CPM triggering a row over the issue, the Congress leadership was learnt to have sought an explanation from Pillai on the incident.

Meanwhile, Pillai justified that he participated in the fundraiser as he was the office bearer of a local temple that initiated the fundraiser. He also said that he was not afraid of any action from the party as he did not do anything wrong.

The Congress is trying to counter the campaign by spreading the pictures of a local CPM activist contributing to the fundraiser for the Ram Temple.