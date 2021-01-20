Congress leader K Sudhakaran expresses wish to be Kerala PCC president

Amidst reports that Congress leader K Sudhakaran is likely to be made Kerala PCC president, Sudhakaran openly stated that he wished to hold the position.

It was following reports that present PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran may contest in the upcoming Assembly polls that the fresh reports of Sudhakaran replacing Ramachandran as PCC president as part of the pre-poll shakeup in the Congress in Kerala PCC organisational structure, which is in the offing.

Reacting to the reports, Sudhakaran said that he wished to be the Kerala PCC president and had even conveyed it to the leadership. Sudhakaran, who is MP representing Kannur and a former minister, said he was confident of further energising the party, especially the youngsters.

There are reports that Ramachandran may contest from any constituency in Wayanad or Kozhikode districts in North Kerala. He reacted that he would take up any responsibilities being given by the party high command.