Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his constituency Wayanad to review Covid-19 situations from Monday to Wednesday.

He will reach Kozhikode airport by Monday noon. After a review meeting at Malappuram district collectorate, he will proceed to Kalpetta in Wayanad by road.

On Tuesday he will hold a review meeting at Wayanad collectorate. He will return on Wednesday through Kannur airport after visiting Mananthavady district hospital in Wayanad.