Congress leader Sabarinadhan arrested in Kerala flight protest case

Cong's Sabarinadhan held in Kerala flight protest case

  Jul 19 2022, 16:15 ist
Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the in-flight protest staged by Youth Congress activists against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month.

Ex-MLA Sabarinathan was summoned by the police investigating the case at Valiyathura police station here and his arrest was recorded at 10.50 am, police said.

The police had on Monday served notice to Sabarinathan, who is also vice president of the state Youth Congress, for questioning on as part of investigation into the incident.

The action comes after a screenshot of a purported chat from a WhatsApp group went viral. In the chat, Sabarinadhan is purportedly suggesting members of the group to protest onboard the aircraft.

