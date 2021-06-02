Congress-led UDF accuses Kerala govt of under-reporting Covid deaths

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front accusing the Kerala government of lapses in Covid care and under-reporting deaths, while it joined hands with the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front for unanimously passing a resolution demanding that the Centre provide Covid vaccines free of cost to all.

Noisy scenes prevailed in the House during discussions over a notice moved by the opposition for an adjournment motion on the Covid issues.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that even health experts are raising suspicions over the Covid death rate in Kerala. The Opposition also alleged that under-reporting of deaths may deny many children of the assistance announced by the government for children who lost their parents to Covid. He also sought a probe into the Covid deaths.

Health Minister Veena George said that the state was following WHO's Covid death reporting methodology. Reporting of Covid cases in Kerala was higher than the national average. She also denied allegations that more Covid vaccines were being provided in her home district Pathanamthitta.

The Health Minister's allegation that the Opposition was trying to downplay the efforts of health workers in fighting Covid had triggered noisy scenes in the House. The Speaker denied permission to the adjournment motion notice moved by M K Muneer of IUML.

The Health Minister moved the resolution that demanded that the Centre should provide Covid vaccine free of cost to all. Acquiring herd immunity through universal vaccination was essential to fight Covid, she said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already demanded that the Centre provide Covid vaccine free of cost to all. He also urged Chief Ministers of all non-BJP ruling states to pressurise the Centre to provide vaccines free of cost to all.