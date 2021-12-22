Congress MLA and Kerala PCC working president P T Thomas passes away.

Senior Kerala Congress leader P T Thomas passes away

Thomas represented the Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 22 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 14:59 ist
Congress senior MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president P T Thomas. Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress senior MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president P T Thomas passed away on Wednesday. He was 71.

Thomas represented the Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district. He represented the Idukki constituency in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. He was elected to the Kerala Assembly thrice earlier. It was his second consecutive term from Thrikkakara.

Thomas, who hailed from Idukki district, was known for his strong stand on environment protection. He had even taken a position in favour of the Madhav Gadgil panel report on the protection of Western Ghats.

A native of Idukki, Thomas is survived by his wife Uma and two sons.

Congress
Kerala
Idukki

