Congress MPs from Kerala visit trouble-torn Manipur

A two-member delegation of Congress MPs from Kerala visited the violence-hit Manipur early this week to study the current situation in the state.

The team comprised Dean Kuriakose and Hibi Eden, the MPs representing Idukki and Ernakulam constituencies respectively.

They did not inform the government there but went there as ordinary citizens. They used their personal contacts to visit dozens of relief camps; they reportedly met the victims of the “anti-Christian attacks” and interacted with them.

Later, the duo alleged that the Manipur government was supporting those who unleashed violence in the state. ”Thousands of people are living under fear in the camps. There are allegations of discrimination shown in extending relief to those in the camps,” they said, adding, “The central governments had miserably failed in curbing the violence”.

Recently, the Congress leadership in Kerala had sent a fact-finding mission to Uttar Pradesh following the arrest of several people, including pastors from Kerala, on charges of illegal religious conversion. On the basis of its report, KPCC president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran had sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the protection of Christians in UP.