Congress on backfoot as Kerala Assembly begins on Monday

As the Kerala Assembly session begins on Monday, the state is curiously awaiting how the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will take up the row over the fake antique seller’s links with their state chief.

The internal rift in the Congress with a section of senior leaders openly flaying Kerala PCC president K Sudarkaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s way of functioning may also weaken the party’s attack against the ruling front.

Despite pictures of a minister and top police officers with fake antique merchant Monson Mavunkal going viral, the Congress is yet to unleash an aggressive attack against the Left Front government over the issue due to Sudhakaran’s connection with Mavunkal. Sudhakaran has admitted that he used to consult Mavunkal under the impression that he was a cosmetologist.

Also read | Mavunkal case, Covid death reporting likely to be raised in third Kerala assembly session

UDF sources said even as the Opposition would be raising the issue in the Assembly, the party leaders would have to face counter-attacks from the ruling front over Sudhakaran’s links with Mavunkal.

Fresh allegation of financial dealing of Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress with Mavunkal, which was raised by an NRI woman having connections with Mavunkal, might be also raised by the ruling front.

A section in Congress has already raised the demand for a CBI probe against Mavunkal, which is also widely considered as an attempt to embarrass Sudhakaran due to internal rifts in the party.

Women's safety is another issue that might rock the House as the state has been witnessing a rise in crime against women.

Check out latest DH videos here