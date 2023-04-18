Congress putting pressure on BJP over rubber price to counter Kerala bishop's offer

The Congress in Kerala has demanded the BJP government at the Centre to announce a price of Rs 300 per kilogram for rubber.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal who is visiting Kerala on Tuesday to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rubber Board should make the announcement in this regard.

Also Read: BJP leaders celebrate Vishu festival with church heads in Kerala; Congress calls on archbishop

The Congress leader’s demand came close on the heels of a catholic archbishop offering electoral support to BJP provided rubber price was increased to Rs 300 per kilogram. Hence the Congress seems to be making a bid to foil BJP’s attempts to cash in on the bishop’s offer for strengthening relationship with the Christian community.

There was unrest in the Congress camps over the lack of any proactive measures by the party leadership to resist BJP’s bids to make inroads into the Christian vote banks. Senior Congress leader K C Joseph even wrote a letter to the party leadership in this regard.

Subsequently, Congress state leaders on Saturday called on the Metropolitan archbishop of Tellicherry (Thalassery) in Kannur district Mar Joseph Pamplany, who had offered electoral support to BJP over rubber price.

Sudhakaran said in a statement on Monday that BJP leaders and Union ministers who called on bishops in Kerala had been offering that the demand to raise rubber price to Rs 300 would be considered. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured in Tripura that problems like fall in rubber price would be addressed. If the BJP did not fulfil the assurance, it would trigger resentment, he said.

The Congress leader also said that it was the Congress that introduced the rubber price stabilisation fund in Kerala.

Even though the ruling CPM government earmarked Rs 500 crore for rubber price stabilisation fund, only Rs 33 crore was spent.