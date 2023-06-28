Congress seeks probe against Pinarayi Vijayan on ex-CPM activist's allegations

In a tit for tat move, the Congress in Kerala has demanded a probe against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with a former CPM activist's social media post.

Even as Vijayan's name was not mentioned in the social media post by former associate editor of CPM's mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' G Sakthidharan, opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the allegation was against Vijayan. He also demanded a probe into a media report that alleges of Vijayan's links with a real estate dealer.

Of late Kerala has been witnessing the opposition Congress raising major corruption allegations against the CPM government and even personally targeting Vijayan in the Rs. 230 crore artificial camera based road surveillance camera. Congress has been alleging that the recent decisions to arrest Congress state president K Sudhakaran in a cheating case, initiate a vigilance probe against Sudhakaran on a petition filed by his former driver in 2021 and order vigilance probe against opposition leader Satheesan were political ploys of the CPM.

Satheesan on Tuesday asked whether the CPM government that had been initiating probes against Congress leaders on the basis of "baseless allegations" was ready to initiate a probe against Vijayan on the basis of the revelations by a party former member.

Sakthidharan said in the post that he too once helped a popular leader count Rs. 2.35 crore gifted by several big shots at his then office in Kochi. The money was packed in two reed mats and taken to Thiruvananthapuram in a car. A present minister was also in the car. He also alleged that a millionaire had once gifted two packets of currencies to the same leader at a hotel in Kovalam tourist spot.

Even as Sakthidharan did not mention the name of the leader, his reference that the person is 'popular from Trivandrum to Time Square' is pointed out by Congress camps as a reference to Pinarayi Vijayan who recently spoke at Times Square during his US trip.

CPM is yet to react to the allegations. Even as a section of the media sought reaction from law minister P Rajeeve he did not comment.