Congress shuts doors to the Jose K Mani faction in Kerala

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Tuesday shut doors to the faction of Kerala Congress (M) led by party founder leader K M Mani's son and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani. The faction led by former minister and veteran leader P J Joseph would remain with the UDF.

Though the UDF earlier decided to oust the Jose K Mani faction on charges of dishonouring an understanding to share a panchayat president post with the P J Joseph faction, the UDF was later reconsidering the decision as the Election Commission recently allocated the party's symbol, two leaves, to the Jose K Mani faction.

But Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Tuesday after a meeting of the UDF that Jose K Mani faction ditched the UDF. He also said that the MLAs and MPs of the faction should quit those post if they were leaving the UDF.

Jose K Mani, however, rejected the demand citing that the Congress also gained by aligning with the Kerala Congress (M) in the elections. Future plans of the faction would be decided soon, he said.

Of the five MLAs of Kerala Congress (M), two are with the Jose K Mani faction. The lone Lok Sabha MP of the party, Thomas Chazhikadan is also with the Jose K Mani faction. Jose K Mani was elected to Rajya Sabha with Congress's support.

Meanwhile, the UDF has decided to allocate the Kuttanad Assembly seat of the party to the P J Joseph faction for the upcoming Assembly poll. The P J Joseph faction has been contesting from the seat over the last many elections. Jacob Abraham, the party candidate in the 2016 Assembly election, would be fielded for the by-polls, said Joseph.