Congress slams Kerala government for not withdrawing cases related to Sabarimala, CAA protests

The opposition Congress in Kerala criticised the LDF government in Kerala for not withdrawing the cases registered in connection with protests and demonstrations against the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Replying to a submission of opposition leader V D Satheesan in this regard in the Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the earlier decision to withdraw cases that were not of serious nature was being implemented. The cases could be withdrawn only with the court's permission and the government would expedite the steps from its side.

Also Read | UDF slams ruling LDF in Kerala for delay in preparing Coastal Zone Management plan

The opposition leader alleged that of the 836 cases registered in connection with the demonstrations against CAA, only 13 were withdrawn so far. As many as 2,636 cases registered in connection with Sabarimala protests were still pending. He also pointed out that even as the Sabarimala and CAA cases were not yet withdrawn, a total of 5,325 other cases were withdrawn in the state since the first Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016.

The left-front government decided to withdraw cases related to Sabarimala women entry and CAA protests in February, just ahead of the Assembly elections, a move was considered as an election stunt.

Check out latest DH videos here