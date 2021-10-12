Congress slams Kerala government for not withdrawing cases related to Sabarimala, CAA protests

LDF govt slammed for not withdrawing CAA protest cases

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Oct 12 2021, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 20:09 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The opposition Congress in Kerala criticised the LDF government in Kerala for not withdrawing the cases registered in connection with protests and demonstrations against the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Replying to a submission of opposition leader V D Satheesan in this regard in the Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the earlier decision to withdraw cases that were not of serious nature was being implemented. The cases could be withdrawn only with the court's permission and the government would expedite the steps from its side.

The opposition leader alleged that of the 836 cases registered in connection with the demonstrations against CAA, only 13 were withdrawn so far. As many as 2,636 cases registered in connection with Sabarimala protests were still pending. He also pointed out that even as the Sabarimala and CAA cases were not yet withdrawn, a total of 5,325 other cases were withdrawn in the state since the first Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016.

The left-front government decided to withdraw cases related to Sabarimala women entry and CAA protests in February, just ahead of the Assembly elections, a move was considered as an election stunt.

Kerala
Congress
Sabarimala
India News
Pinarayi Vijayan
LDF
CAA

