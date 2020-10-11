Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar to join BJP?

Popular South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar is all set to quit Congress and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Monday, sources in both parties said here on Sunday.

On her part, the actress was non-committal to a question of whether she was joining the BJP at the Chennai Airport before she boarded a flight to New Delhi.

“No comments,” was all the 50-year-old actor, who was a sensation in the 1990s, told reporters in response to repeated questions on her joining BJP. To a question of whether she was in Congress, the actor merely said, “I do not want to say anything.”

“Khushbu is joining the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi on Monday,” a senior BJP leader told DH. Another leader too echoed the sentiments and added that a retired IRS official from Tamil Nadu is also likely to join the BJP on Monday.

When contacted, a senior Congress leader said, “It looks like she has taken a decision to quit the party. She also refused to participate in the Congress’ rally in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.”

Khushbu had last week scotched speculation that she was joining the BJP, saying he cannot be forced to respond to “rumors” every time they crop up. She also participated in a protest organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) demanding justice for the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh last week.

It is understood that the actor was upset with the Congress leadership over her demand for a “respectable position” within the party not being met. If she joins the BJP, the party will get another popular face in Tamil Nadu and her popularity can also be utilised in the Bihar elections.

Khushbu Sundar began her political career with the DMK in 2010 but quit the party to join the Congress in 2014. In 2016, her desire to contest the assembly elections from Mylapore constituency was shot down by the Congress High Command despite her candidature being backed by the then TNCC chief E V K S Elangovan.

The actor is also understood to have expected a seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or a Rajya Sabha nomination last year. Born into a Muslim family in Mumbai, Khushbu made Chennai her home as she became one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil cinema industry. She had a devout fan following in the 1990s with some of them even building a temple for her and a variety of idli being named after her.