Congress steps up pressure over three controversial projects near Goa-Karnataka border

The Congress on Saturday stepped up pressure on the ruling BJP-led coalition government with its demand to scrap three upcoming central government projects related to road, rail track expansion as well as a private 400 KVA power project.

At a public meeting held in South Goa's Margao town, the party also passed a resolution protesting what the Opposition party leaders said was an attempt to make Goa a coal hub to facilitate coal transportation from the state's only port, the Mormugao Port Trust to steel mills in Karantaka's Bellary district.

"This meeting resolves to oppose the laying of railway double tracks from Vasco-da-Gama to Hospet, meant only to transport coal from Mormugao Port Trust to various industries situated in the neigbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states causing serious health hazards to the people of Goa," a written resolution passed at the meeting said.

"This meeting resolves to oppose the plans to set up a coal hub in Goa to stack up coal for meeting the requirement of coal based industries in other states," the resolution also said.

The meeting, which was attended by top state Congress leaders including four ex chief ministers and several green activists, who have been vociferously opposing the three projects.

Nearly 50,000 trees in and around Mollem village, located near the Goa-Karnataka border, have been slotted for felling for three central government projects. The projects have already been cleared by the National Wildlife Board for Wildlife in April this year.

While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured that the current quantum of coal imports (nearly 14 to 15 million) at the Mormugao Port Trust would not be increased in the near future even after the completion of the projects, the Congress has maintained that the state government was misrepresenting facts.

In other resolutions passed at the meeting, the Congress also urged the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests to conduct a cumulative Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to assess the overall and collateral impact and damage on the environment, health, on flora and fauna in and around Mollem village on account of the three projects, while also seeking a public hearing on the issue.