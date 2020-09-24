Congress student leader in Kerala booked for providing fake contact info during Covid-19 test

In an embarrassment to the opposition party Congress in Kerala, the president of its student's outfit Kerala Students Union has been booked on charges of giving fake identity for Covid-19 test.

KSU state president Abhijith K M, who was recently tested Covid-19 positive, allegedly gave a fake identity as 'Abhi M K' during the test. The address and phone number given were also that of another KSU leader.

The incident came to light when health workers inspected the address mentioned by him for follow up. Based on a complaint filed by a panchayat president in Thiruvananthapuram, a police case was registered against him under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and the Indian Penal Code for impersonation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the KSU president had taken the task of spreading Covid-19. Congress leaders should show responsibility in curbing such acts by their young workers, he said.

The chief minister had earlier accused the opposition parties of triggering the Covid-19 spread by staging demonstrations against the government by flouting social distancing norms. Over 100 police personnel who were engaged in managing the demonstrations, most of which turned violent, were also already tested Covid-19 positive.

Abhijith, who is a native of Kozhikode, has been in Thiruvananthapuram over the last few weeks in connections with the stirs and other political engagements. Apart from him many other KSU workers and leaders were also suspected to have got an infection.

KSU maintained that the case was politically motivated. The health workers would have wrongly entered his name. KSU state general secretary Bahul Krishna's address and phone number were given as Abhijith was remaining in-home care in his house.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that there was no need for Abhijith to conceal his identity. It is a fact that anyone can get Covid-19 infection, he said.

Kerala Tourism Minister and CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran said that a probe would be initiated to find if any health officials helped him in concealing the identity.