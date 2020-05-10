Congress veteran, former minister Ratnakar Rao dead

Congress veteran and former minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao dead

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2020, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 21:04 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Congress veteran and former minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao passed away at a hospital in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Sunday due to age-related illness. He was 92 and is survived by three sons, a party leader said.

"He passed away at tha hospital at around 6 am today (Sunday). He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy told PTI. Ratnakar Rao was ailing from age-related health issues, Reddy said. Ratnakar Rao was elected to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly thrice in 1989, 1999 and 2004 from Buggaram assembly constituency and served as a Minister for Endowments between 2006 and 2009, Reddy, who was his cabinet colleague, said.

The funeral would be conducted in Ratnakar Raos native village Timmapur this (Sunday) evening, he said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolence over the death of Rao and gave instructions to accord a state funeral. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and several party leaders were among the others who expressed their condolences.

Congress
Telangana

