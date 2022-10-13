Congress warns stringent action against Kerala MLA

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 13 2022, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 00:16 ist
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has said that stringent action including expulsion will be initiated against party MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil if the complaint against him by a woman was proved true.

Sudhakaran's statement came after the woman reiterated at a press conference on Wednesday that the MLA assaulted her and offered Rs 30 lakh to withdraw the complaint.

She said that she decided to break her relationship with the MLA as he was involved in many bad things and harassed her.

Meanwhile, the MLA moved an anticipatory bail plea as the police registered a case by invoking non-bailable charges against him.

The Thiruvananthapuram city police on Tuesday registered the case against the MLA under IPC 354 for assault with intent to outrage modesty.

