Congress withdraws suspension of former MLA Sivadasan Nair

Cong withdraws suspension of former MLA Sivadasan Nair

Nair and former KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were "temporarily suspended" from the party on August 29 by KPCC chief Sudhakaran alleging 'lack of discipline'

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 17 2021, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 13:54 ist
Kerala Congress leader Sivadasan nair. Credit: Facbook/Adv-K-Sivadasan-Nair

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday withdrew the suspension of its senior leader and former MLA K Sivadasan Nair for publicly expressing displeasure over the selection of the party's district chiefs in the state by the AICC.

Announcing the decision to withdraw his suspension, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said the explanation given by Nair was satisfactory and his service was required for giving strength to the party.

Nair and former KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were "temporarily suspended" from the party on August 29 by KPCC chief Sudhakaran alleging "lack of discipline".

Kumar quit the Congress on September 14 and joined the CPI(M), alleging that Sudhakaran wrested the party state unit's leadership just like the Taliban had captured Afghanistan.

Both Nair and Kumar had made scathing criticism against the state leadership over the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had last month published the list of 14 DCC chiefs in the state, following which the disgruntled leaders had made the remarks on TV talk shows.

Kerala
Congress
Indian Politics

