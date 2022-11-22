Conjunctivitis on rise in Tamil Nadu; 1.60 lakh treated so far

Hospitals and doctors in Tamil Nadu are battling a huge increase in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘Madras eye’, as the North-east Monsoon gains further momentum in the state. As of November 22, nearly 1.60 lakh people have received treatment for the disease in the past month.

While the disease is quite common during monsoon season, the sudden increase in the number of cases has led to concern among people. However, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and ophthalmologists say there is no room for any panic as the infection will settle on its own with proper treatment for about a week. At the same time, they also warned people not to go for “self-medication” and depend on “home remedies.”

“Around 4,000 to 4,500 cases of conjunctivitis are reported every day from across the state. This is normal during monsoon season and the infection goes off within three to five days with medication like eye drops. There is no cause for any worry and the government gives the eye drops free of cost to people at its eye hospitals,” Subramanian told DH.

He said nearly 100 ophthalmic centres, including 10 in Chennai where 100 cases are reported every day, owned by the government are functioning across the state and people can consult doctors at these clinics.

“The reason for us to talk about the case is that people believe the infection can be cured at home. Maybe home medication worked a few decades ago, but with the advancements in the medical field and frequent mutations of viruses, we need to be careful. That is why we have warned people against home remedies,” he added.

Dr Srinivasan G Rao, Senior Ophthalmologist & Regional Head – Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Chennai, said they get around 500 patients with symptoms of conjunctivitis every day in the city and asked those affected by it to remain indoors until the watery discharge is completely stopped.

He said the prolonged rainfall in Chennai has further increased the caseload and it quickly spreads to the second eye from the first eye. “Though conjunctivitis is usually a minor eye infection, it can develop into a more serious problem, if not diagnosed correctly and treated promptly. Many come after taking antibiotics from the drugstore. Patients should avoid self-medication, and over-the-counter eye drops and only use prescribed antibiotics, and eye drops by an eye specialist after correct diagnosis,” Dr Rao added.

The common symptoms of conjunctivitis are irritation, watering, red eyes, sticky discharge, and sensitivity to light. But when the cornea - the layer on the black part of the eye - is infected, it can result in blurred vision.

The senior ophthalmologist also said since the infection can easily spread from one person to another by personal belongings like towels, and pillow covers, patients should get isolated. “They should wash their hands frequently and should not let others use their personal belongings to prevent the contagion,” he added.