Consider opening liquor outlets in less crowded areas, High Court tells Kerala govt

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to consider opening state-run Beverages Corporation outlets in less crowded areas and avoid main roads.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who was hearing two PILs, one by a lawyer and other initiated by the court, relating to large crowds seen in front of the outlets, violating social distancing norms during the pandemic, suggested that the government consider opening the outlets away from main roads.

The state government informed the court that it has taken steps to reduce the crowds in front of the Bevco outlets. BEVCO told the court that liquor shops were closed for a few days and were opened on June 17 and that was the reason for the queues.

The matter will be heard again after two weeks. The Court had on July 8 lashed out at Kerala government over the overcrowding in front of the outlets and directed it's Managing Director and the State excise commissioner to file a report on the steps taken to reduce the crowd. It said customers lining up in front of liquor shops and spilling over to public spaces and roads was certainly an affront to the dignity of society as a whole.

The court directed the state government to make sure that sufficient facilities are given to customers so that they can make their choice of purchase of liquor "in a civilised manner like any other commodity." It also said the queues before the outlets were being seen at a time when the Test Positivity Rate was still increasing.

The lawyer, Vijayan, in his PIL, sought directions to the state to prevent overcrowding outside liquor vends during the pandemic, while the HC took up the matter on its own, based on a letter by one of its judges on the issue.

Vijayan said that despite the Covid-19 infection rate being above 10 per cent, people thronged liquor outlets of BEVCO without following the protocols on social distancing to purchase alcohol as it was not available elsewhere.