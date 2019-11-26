Conspiracy to sabotage Sabarimala alleged

The Left Front government in Kerala alleged of a conspiracy behind Trupti Desai's plans to visit Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, while the BJP and the Congress demanded the government to clarify its stand on women entry.

Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that Trupti hailed from a stronghold of the RSS-BJP and her moves to visit Sabarimala could be aimed at sabotaging the ongoing two-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season. The presence of Hindu activists at Kochi commissionerate premises with chilly spray as soon as Trupti reached there strengthens suspicion of a ploy, said Mr. Surendran.

BJP former Kerala state president Kummanam Rajasekharan demanded that the Kerala government should take a clear stand at the SC on protecting the unique customs of Sabarimala temple. BJP has no involvement in the attack on Bindu Ammini, he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran demanded the Kerala government to clarify its stand on allowing women to Sabarimala. It was due to lack of clarity in government's stand on allowing women in 10-50 age group to the temple that activist like Trupti Desai and Bindu Ammini were venturing to enter Sabarimala temple.

Bindu said that she had no affiliation with any political parties and there was no conspiracy behind her plan to visit Sabarimala.