Constable arrested, suspended for slapping food delivery agent in Coimbatore

A traffic police constable, who had allegedly slapped a food delivery agent here, has been arrested and placed under suspension, officials said.

A communication from police department said that based on the complaint from food delivery agent Mohanasundaram and the video clip of the incident that had gone viral, constable Satish was arrested late on Saturday night and also placed under suspension.

In the video, Sathish was seen slapping Mohanasundaram at a traffic junction on Avinashi Road on Friday. The policeman abused and slapped the food delivery person twice, and snatched his mobile phone

Meanwhile, state Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu in a statement said he had personally contacted Mohanasundaram over phone and conveyed the action taken against the constable. He enquired about the agent's well being.

An enquiry is underway into the physical assault on the delivery agent. Criminal and departmental action has been initiated against the accused policeman, the statement said.