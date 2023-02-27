Container feeder service launched between Chennai, Puducherry ports

In a move aimed at reducing road congestion and to infuse industrial development in the Union Territory, a container feeder service between Chennai and Pondicherry Ports was launched on Monday. The service is part of the Union Government’s Sagarmala scheme.

The first feeder ship with a container capacity of 106 TEUs at DP World Container Terminal was flagged from the Chennai Port to Pondicherry Port by Sunil Palliwal, Chairman of the Chennai Port Authority.

The plan was to develop Puducherry as a satellite port to Chennai Port for container cargo and to cater to exports and imports from and to Puducherry and its hinterland extending to Cuddalore and Nagapattinam in South East, Trichy and Villupuram in South, and Salem and Namakkal in West.

Though the two ports signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017, the commercial cargo handling operations could not commence immediately due to change in weather conditions resulting in siltation at the mouth of the Pondicherry Port.

“In order to mitigate the siltation problem and to develop Pondicherry Port, deepening of sea mouth entrance at Pondicherry Port was undertaken and the work is completed,” a senior government official said, adding that the feeder service will provide a quick direct transit to terminal at Chennai and Pondicherry Ports.

Pondicherry Port is Customs ICEGATE enabled with quick import and Export clearance facility with efficient in port warehouse containing stuffing and de-stuffing facility at Pondicherry and will eliminate road congestion and pollution.

“It accepts hazchem & DG & class C cargo in containers, reefer containers, and geared vessel. The feeder service will also result in reduction in container transportation charges and increase the volume of cargo from Pondicherry Port and its hinterland without road congestion to Chennai Port,” the official added.