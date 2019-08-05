Continuation of status quo in J&K untenable: Nirupama

Backing the move to revoke Article 370, former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao on Monday asserted that the continuation of status quo in Kashmir was untenable and time had come for the substantive decision by the Government on Kashmir.

She stated, "Many assume that #Kashmir is frozen in time and space. Article 370 was no talisman that guarded the state against evil. Situations evolve. Circumstances change. The fabric of the nation has been torn in Kashmir over the years. This cannot be a standstill scenario. The nation is supreme."

In a series of tweets, Rao said time had come for this substantive decision by the Government of India on Kashmir.

"Continuation of the status quo was untenable. The Pak-supported insurgency since 1990 had demonstrated that." She underlined that she was not for suppression of civil rights and liberties "but the situation in the State is such that an announcement of any decision to revoke Article 370 would have provoked violence. That is the sad reality."

Rao fervently hoped that the government handles the emergent situation with wisdom, maturity and humaneness.