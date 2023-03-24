Continue building the party, we will take a call on alliance: BJP to Annamalai

With his reported statement on alliance with AIADMK creating a stir, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has “explained” his position on the matter and the context in which the remarks were made to his party’s top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, who are believed to have told him that the alliance question will be decided by the Central leadership.

Annamalai, who is believed to have strong views on the party’s alliance with Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, met Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, and General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh in New Delhi on Thursday and held discussions with them for over two hours on the political situation in the state.

For the record, Annamalai told reporters in Madurai that he explained the current political situation in Tamil Nadu to the three leaders, but said he remained firm in his stand that the BJP has to grow independently in Tamil Nadu so as to emerge stronger to rule the state.

At a meeting in Thoothukudi, Annamalai said the bird which was inside a cage for years is now ready to fly, sticking to his stand that the BJP should contest alone in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the know told DH that the leaders, after giving a patient hearing to Annamalai’s views on the strategy to be adopted by the BJP in TN in the 2024 general elections, are understood to have told him to continue with his groundwork in building the party at the grassroots level.

“While asking Annamalai to prepare the party for future polls, the leaders told him that the alliance question is for the top leadership, especially the Parliamentary Board, to answer and it will be done at the appropriate time,” a source said.

The meeting, though the source claimed was routine as such consultations take place periodically, assumed significance after Annamalai in a closed-door meeting was believed to have told party leaders that he would quit as state unit chief if the Central leadership decided to continue the alliance with AIADMK.

BJP is in an alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu since 2019 but the combine hasn’t won any polls so far. While AIADMK second-rung leaders believe BJP is a “burden”, the saffron party functionaries want the outfit to go it alone to test its real strength.

Another source said Annamalai was asked to brief on the “ground situation” in Tamil Nadu where the BJP is making a concerted effort to make inroads to breach the Dravidian fort.

“The state unit chief gave options for the BJP vis-à-vis the 2024 polls by explaining the advantages and disadvantages of each option. He was asked whether a Third Front sans DMK and AIADMK will take off in TN and what will be the result if BJP goes alone,” the source explained.

The second source also said Annamalai also explained to the leaders the context in which he made the statement related to the AIADMK alliance.